Leading Off (12/11/18)

Glenn Beck Pays off $27,000 Worth of Strangers’ Layaway Items. Beck, who recently merged his media company to create BlazeTV, paid off all the layaway items at a North Richland Hills Walmart. Even more impressive than the dollar amount is that paying off the accounts one by one took several hours.

More Share Bikes Coming to Dallas. Uber-owned Jump bikes, which are electric, will soon litter the streets. About 2,000 of them will likely roll out next year, along with 2,000 electric Jump scooters. You know what would be cool? Dedicated lanes for all these bikes and scooters.

Mavs Smoke Magic 101-76. The highlight of the game again came from Luka. After DeAndre Jordan missed two alley-oops from him and then finally finished a third, Luka celebrated like this: