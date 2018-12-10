Leading Off (12/10/18)

What a Crazy End to That Cowboys-Eagles Game. Guys. Guys! GUYS. GUYS! [suddenly intensely quiet] Guys. How ’bout that end, huh? I guess it’s like they always say. I guess it really is. Speaking of …

Jason Garrett Tried to Convince Jason Witten to Come Out of Retirement. I feel like there was probably another Jason involved somehow.

Dwaine Caraway’s Bad Year is Getting Worse. The former councilman (and, let’s not forget, mayor) is in a legal battle with his car insurance company and his landlord wants $6k in back rent and he’s awaiting sentencing in his federal corruption case. Speaking of …

District 4 Runoff is Tuesday. Looking to replace Caraway on the council is Carolyn King Arnold, who previously replaced Caraway on the council, and 29-year-old activist Keyaira Saunders.

Here is Your Dallas Marathon Recap. It is coming in a few words. Actually, just one more. Here.