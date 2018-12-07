It’s the Best Time To Be a Mavs Fan

Kirk Henderson from Mavs Moneyball changed his Twitter name to, I believe it was, Luka Doncic Fan Account early last season when no one even knew how to pronounce Doncic. Yesterday he had a good post about why, with Doncic onboard, it is a great time to be a Mavs fan. A sample:

Where we are, right now, is one of the best parts about being a fan during the life cycle of a team. The Mavericks are fun and good enough to be entertaining. They also aren’t weighed down by expectations yet. And, thankfully, neither are we as fans. It’s such a great feeling to enjoy what’s happening with this team—our team—and not worry about what is to come.