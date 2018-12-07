Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Sports & Leisure

It’s the Best Time To Be a Mavs Fan

Since 2011 at least. Read why.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner December 7, 2018 11:46 am

Kirk Henderson from Mavs Moneyball changed his Twitter name to, I believe it was, Luka Doncic Fan Account early last season when no one even knew how to pronounce Doncic. Yesterday he had a good post about why, with Doncic onboard, it is a great time to be a Mavs fan. A sample:

Where we are, right now, is one of the best parts about being a fan during the life cycle of a team. The Mavericks are fun and good enough to be entertaining. They also aren’t weighed down by expectations yet. And, thankfully, neither are we as fans. It’s such a great feeling to enjoy what’s happening with this team—our team—and not worry about what is to come.

 

Comments

  • Mavdog

    This is my 3rd time on the up of the sports roller coaster with the Mavericks.
    First was with Brad Smith, Derek Harper and Mark Aguirre. Sweet but ended so suddenly without the brass ring in our hands.
    Second time was the Dirk era, which of course has not entirely ended but is unfortunately at the last stage. That was as good as it gets, which is what Henderson is writing about.
    Now we enter the Smith Jr/Doncic/Barnes era. Our timing seems to be good as the rise of the young Mavs team arrives at what I expect to be the end of the Warriors reign.
    Let’s give all the credit to our front office, who have managed to turn this roster around in the short time frame of 3 years. Well done Donnie!