In Quest to Defend His Kid, an ESD Parent Reaches for State Supreme Court
Dan Patterson goes to great lengths to clear his son's name.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner December 13, 2018 10:21 am
As a father of two, I was curious when I read about a case that had gone all the way to the Supreme Court of Texas. At it’s core was a high school-aged kid who’d (maybe) gotten busted smoking pot during school hours. How far do you go, as a parent, to defend your children? When do you stay out of it and just let them take their licks and learn?
Those were some of the questions that got me interested in a story about ESD that we published in our December issue. It just went online today.
