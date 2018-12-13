In Quest to Defend His Kid, an ESD Parent Reaches for State Supreme Court

As a father of two, I was curious when I read about a case that had gone all the way to the Supreme Court of Texas. At it’s core was a high school-aged kid who’d (maybe) gotten busted smoking pot during school hours. How far do you go, as a parent, to defend your children? When do you stay out of it and just let them take their licks and learn?

Those were some of the questions that got me interested in a story about ESD that we published in our December issue. It just went online today.