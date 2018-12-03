Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Dennis Smith Jr. Has At Least Made the Leap In His Interviews

He also won the game for the Mavs yesterday with a very very clutch blocked shot.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner December 3, 2018 11:03 am
Photo by Billy Surface.

Dennis Smith Jr. was the hero for the Mavs on the court yesterday against the Western Conference-leading LA Clippers. And he was a hero off of it after, talking about getting his tooth knocked out by known rough-houser Pat Beverley. Specifically, how quickly he got a temporary replacement:

“I knew there would be cameras, and when there’s cameras, it’s going to social media, and when there’s social media, there’s ladies looking, and when there’s ladies looking, I’ve got to be looking nice.”

Smith, who also said he was “pretty as a girl,” will see a dentist today.

Comments

  • Mavdog

    “Ruthless Toothless” Smith’s play on Harris at the end of the game was as beautiful as it gets.