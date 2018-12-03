Dennis Smith Jr. Has At Least Made the Leap In His Interviews

Dennis Smith Jr. was the hero for the Mavs on the court yesterday against the Western Conference-leading LA Clippers. And he was a hero off of it after, talking about getting his tooth knocked out by known rough-houser Pat Beverley. Specifically, how quickly he got a temporary replacement:

“I knew there would be cameras, and when there’s cameras, it’s going to social media, and when there’s social media, there’s ladies looking, and when there’s ladies looking, I’ve got to be looking nice.”

Smith, who also said he was “pretty as a girl,” will see a dentist today.