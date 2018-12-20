Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 18

Quick one today, guys, because it’s still busy despite being the last of our days in the office for this year. D print hasn’t been seen since they shipped February out, which does wonders for web morale. Anyway, lead designer Christina Rees decided to walk off some of those feelings, and came across this scene along Harwood, just north of Klyde Warren Park.

This is a real mess around 5 p.m., as cars are letting out of garages and police officers—last time I took this route, there were two—are directing traffic. If you’re on two feet, you’re kind of screwed. And the puny “sidewalk closed” blockade looks like someone dumped it and ran off. Anyway, this is likely your final reminder for 2018 that Dallas hates pedestrians and prioritizes construction and development over your ability to safely and efficiently get around without a vehicle. Look forward to 2019: we’ve got some big-ish plans for this series, which include open records requests, interviews with city officials and architects, and more.

Maybe we’ll get our right of way back?