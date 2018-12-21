A Note On The Rest of This Year’s Programming

Today is the last day in the D Magazine offices. For web, at least. Print called it earlier in the week. Tim showed up to open a gift. Zac did the same; I think his walk took him near the office, and then he blacked out and came upstairs. Holland wrote this great piece about losing $400. Eve wrote about some news. Peter also worked—thanks Peter!—and so did staff photographer Elizabeth Lavin, who picked out her favorite photos that ran in D Magazine in 2018.

That’s one piece you have to look forward to reading next week. All the editors also selected their favorite pieces of journalism that ran in our pages and online and wrote some words about them. Peter has a post about how important next year’s mayoral election is. SideDish, FrontRow, and D Living will all be jumping with year-end content. We’re sending a writer and photographer to the ridiculous Lights All Night festival, so expect 1,000 words about Gucci Mane, if that’s your thing. And I’ll still be sending the weekly D Brief the next two Sundays. Sign up for that here; it has a 35 percent open rate, which, in the biz, is what we call good. We have a few more things running this afternoon. But other than that, we’re closing down for the year and enjoying the holiday. We hope you get to do the same.

We’ll be back on January 2, with all the daily Dallas content your heart desires. Happy New Year.