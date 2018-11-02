Why Was Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall the Keynote for the DMN’s ‘Best Places to Work’?

Yesterday the Dallas Morning News unveiled its annual “Best Places to Work” list. Cynt Marshall, the Mavs CEO, gave the keynote speech at their event. She got people dancing on a stage at the Omni. You can read about it here.

[takes a deep breath]

What the hell?!

The Dallas Mavericks right now are the poster child for “toxic work environment.” Sure, sure. Marshall is supposedly cleaning up the place. But the last time the Mavs’ workplace was in the news it was because their lengthy internal investigation into their own toxic work environment failed to deal with an employee who was sexually harassing people. Only after the DMN reported on the situation did the Mavs fire that employee. That was just last month.

So the woman in charge of that failed investigation, the woman who leads a broken company, she’s the keynote speaker for a celebration of the best places to work?

I don’t understand this.