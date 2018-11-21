Today Is the Final Day of D Gives, Our Annual Fundraising Initiative

Three weeks ago, we launched D Gives, our second annual fundraising initiative alongside the Realtors Allie Beth Allman & Associates. The goal, as it was last year, is to give a little shine to our many active nonprofits that are making a difference locally. This is money that will go toward improving the lives of your neighbors—not shipped to another city or state.

So far, we’ve brought in about $32,000, which, when you consider the additional $8,500 in bonus gifts, sits at about $40,000. We’d love you to help get a bit more to these organizations this holiday season. You’ll find basically any sector you can imagine to support any issue your passionate about. There are more than 60 participating charities. These include organizations that advocate for criminal justice reform and help ex-offenders return to society (Red Ministries Restoration Outreach of Dallas, Unlocking DOORS, Miles of Freedom); others help the homeless, especially important considering the temperatures are dropping outside (Austin Street Center, Vogel Alcove); healthcare, both research and practice (Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, Clayton Dabney for Kids With Cancer, Center for BrainHealth at UT Dallas, Children’s Medical Center at Dallas); and, yes, animals (SPCA of Texas, Operation Kindness).

So poke around a bit. If you can spare a donation, these organizations will appreciate it.