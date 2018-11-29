The Rev. Dr. Michael Waters is Leading Dallas’ Clerical Resistance

I don’t know exactly when I first became aware of the Rev. Dr. Michael Waters. I had seen him at rallies and protests and vigils, and would later learn he was one of the founders of Faith Forward Dallas, along with the Imam Omar Suleiman and Rabbi Nancy Kasten. My strongest, earliest memory is from one of the organization’s meetings, held below the chapel at Thanks-Giving Square. I was working on a story about Suleiman but my attention was repeatedly drawn to Waters, dressed that day in purple from head to toe. At the meeting, he warned his fellow clergy that South Dallas, where his Joy Tabernacle church is located, was on the verge of becoming another Chicago, with its rampant gun violence. We spoke for a bit after the meeting and I knew I wanted to hear more from him at some point.

Over the next year or so, I saw him more and more, both because there was always a situation that needed his attention and because he always gave it. He is something of a social-justice first responder.

You are probably already familiar with Waters’ presence if you’ve paid any attention to the news in the past two or three years. You recognize his stylish silhouette, usually accented with a hat or bow tie, and his heart-of-oak voice. Waters was there at DFW Airport, fighting against the travel ban. There in Balch Springs, mourning Jordan Edwards. There at AT&T Stadium, carrying a casket to honor Botham Jean. In City Council meeting to remind everyone that nothing will really change — can really change — as long as we have a giant Civil War memorial in downtown. He always shows up and never stops fighting. That is the basis of his faith, what the African Methodist Episcopal branch was founded on, and runs ocean-deep in his family, going back generations.

I had a chance to visit with Waters a handful of times over the past couple of months. You can read the result of our conversations here, from the December issue of the magazine.