The Playwright Irish Pub Is Now Open

The Playwright is now open in the former Proof + Pantry (and Dali Wine Bar and The Commissary and The Greek) space in One Arts. This is the new joint from Alan Kearney, the Irishman who runs The Crafty Irishman on the other side of downtown. After having eaten lunch there today, I offer you the following review: it is better than any Irish pub in Crystal City. You should check it out.