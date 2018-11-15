The Lost FrontBurner Movie Has Been Found!

Way back in 2007, the staff of D Magazine put together a little behind-the-scenes look at how the office functioned. Long story as to the genesis of the idea. Our staff photographer, Elizabeth Lavin, told us that we had to make the video for our company Christmas party. Strict orders from Wick. Naturally, she was wrong. We were actually invited to participate in karaoke. Or something like that. Anyway, doesn’t matter. We ditched work for an entire day and made this video for the company. Then we decided to put it on FrontBurner. Then, after a couple CMS changes and whatnot, the video went missing — until now! Special thanks to our own Baker Ousley for finding this on an old hard drive. Enjoy: