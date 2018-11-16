Roger Staubach Is Getting a Presidential Medal of Freedom Today

Two-time Super Bowl champion and real estate mogul Roger Staubach is headed to the White House today to receive a Medal of Freedom. The faithful Dallasite will be awarded with the highest civilian honor for his 11-season, Hall of Fame career—delayed four years after college for active duty—as well as the commercial real estate and philanthropic efforts that have come since.

Staubach will be joined by Miriam Adelson, a doctor and humanitarian, Senator Orrin Hatch, one of the longest-serving U.S. Senators in history, and Alan Page, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who went on to serve on the Minnesota Supreme Court. President Donald Trump is also awarding posthumous awards to Elvis Presley, Babe Ruth, and Antonin Scalia. Justice Scalia passed away in 2016 following three decades on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Dallas City Council member Jennifer Staubach Gates, Roger’s daughter, gave a statement to the Dallas Morning News: