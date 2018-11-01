Programming Note: Museum Tower Debacle Will Be on TV Tonight

A few months back, a bunch of Brits in some black SUVs rolled through town with a camera and some release forms. They were working for a documentary series called Engineering Catastrophes, and they wanted to know how Museum Tower happened. Since I’ve written about how the tower’s reflection is screwing with the Nasher Sculpture Center, I wound up in front of that camera, standing on Olive Street, trying not to say things that would get me in trouble. If you’re into watching such things, tune in to the Science Channel tonight at 8.