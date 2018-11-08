Leading Off (11/8/18)

Girl Scouts Claims Trademark Infringement by Boy Scouts. Girl Scouts of the USA sued Irving-based Boy Scouts of America with the accusation of trademark infringement for letting girls into its programs. “Such misconduct will not only cause confusion among the public, damage the goodwill of GSUSA’s Girl Scouts trademarks, and erode its core brand identity, but it will also marginalize the Girl Scouts Movement by causing the public to believe that GSUSA’s extraordinarily successful services are not true or official ‘Scouting’ programs, but niche services with limited utility and appeal,” the Girl Scouts’ complaint said.

Dallas Voters Increase the Amount of LGBTQ Lawmakers in the State. The number doubled, in fact. Jessica González and Julie Johnson were elected to represent Dallas, making them the first openly gay lawmakers to represent the area.

Grapevine’s Attempt to Ban Airbnb-type Rentals Blocked. Tarrant County Judge Mike Wallace issued a temporary injunction yesterday stopping the city of Grapevine from restricting short-term rentals. The injunction will be in place until the end of a trial, set for April 15.

McKinney Fire Department Going for Guinness Record. On Friday before the McKinney football game, the department will attempt to set a Guinness World Record for “Most Pledges Received to Learn CPR.” The stadium seats 12,000 people, and they must get at least 11,840 to do it.