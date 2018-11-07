Leading Off (11/7/18)

Colin Allred Takes Out Sessions in District 32. In a dog-shaped district redrawn in 2011 to include the Park Cities, North Dallas, Richardson, Garland, and Wylie—but, huh, just happens to avoid the Beto-sign laden yards of East Dallas—the NFL linebacker-turned-lawyer managed to unseat Pete Sessions, a Republican Congressman since 1997 who was the head of the House Rules Committee and backed by Trump. A total of $11 million was spent in Dallas’ most contentious campaign. Allred was one of 26 seats gained by Democrats across the nation to take control of the House.

Other Election Results. Faith Johnson (R), the interim Dallas DA handpicked by Greg Abbott, lost a reelection campaign to former judge John Creuzot (D)…Don Huffines (R), who recently travelled to Russia to “investigate election meddling,” lost his Texas Senate seat to Nathan Johnson (D)…Angela Paxton (R), a one-time guidance counselor and singer (you may remember her little ditty that goes a little something like “I’m a pistol-packing mama whose husband sues Obama”), beat out Mark Pharris (D), the attorney trying to become the first openly gay Texas Senator.

In Other Race News. A Dallas man fatally shot a woman after she accused his female companion of calling her the N-word…Crews dug around a controversial Confederate memorial in Denton to investigate its water pipes, though there does not appear to be an effort to take down or turn on the one-time functioning fountain…Carroll ISD created a Cultural Competence Action Plan after a video of students reciting a racist chant went viral.

The 5-Year-Old Obsessed with the Plano Water Tower. You gotta love a quirky kid and the Plano public works operators who gave him his best day ever.