Leading Off (11/6/18)

Polls Are Open. If you live in Collin County, here’s what you need to know. Dallas County, check this out. Go, America!

Cowboys Suck and Their Season Is Over. From the Tennessean: “Tennessee shook off a nightmarish first few minutes. The offense erupted for a few explosive plays. The pass rush came alive. And in front of 90,466 at AT&T Stadium and a national audience at home, the Titans beat the Cowboys 28-14.” Put a fork in em. They’re done.

Dallas About to Lose out on Amazon HQ2? The New York Times published a story last night saying that Amazon is going to split HQ2 between Queens and Crystal City, outside D.C. We could find out this week. If we get left out of the action, I plan to protest by unplugging my Echo for a full day. Take that, Jeff Bezos!

WaterTower Artistic Director Resigns. Joanie Schultz quit her job at the Addison theater, and it’s a bit of a mystery as to why. So far, neither she nor the board is talking. Quite a dramatic turn of events.