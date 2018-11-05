Leading Off (11/5/18)

Roy Hargrove, Rest In Power. The Grammy-winning trumpeter and Booker T. grad died over the weekend of heart failure after battling with liver disease. He was 49.

Dallas ‘Among Small Handful of Communities’ In Late-Stage Talks for Amazon HQ2. The others: some place I’ve never heard of in Virginia, the fictional version of Scranton from The Office, and Atlantis. Good luck everyone!

Are the Mavs in Trouble? Maybe!

Cowboys Play Tonight. Wide receiver Amari Cooper will make his debut, Lots of questions, such as: Will I watch?

Nearly Half of Collin County Voted Early. That 49 percent and change leads the state. Speaking of, tomorrow everyone remember to …

Vote. Vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote. Also: vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote vote. I don’t know if the 25,001 ballots I cast personally (got over the hump with a big push Friday afternoon; big thanks to my friends out in Paris, Texas, for the hospitality and the help) will be enough.