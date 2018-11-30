Leading Off (11/30/18)

The Cowboys Are … Good? This team bored me like baseball for most of the year, but last night they put up an impressive defensive performance to end the Saints’ 10 game win streak. The final score was 13-10, which is a weird score in this dopamine-flooded 2018 offensive season, and means that you got to see some egregious Dak fumbles in between big defensive stops. It was, somehow, fun to watch.

Another Dallas County Inmate Escapes Custody. This time, it wasn’t at Lew Sterrett but at Parkland Memorial Hospital. Alfredo Castro was picked up on a couple theft charges and taken to the hospital for undisclosed medical issues. He slipped out of sight from his detention officer and made it outside the facility. He was last seen trotting down Harry Hines in a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Judge Gives Owners of Fire-Gutted Complex to Fix Violations. State District Judge Tonya Parker gave the owners of the Meadows at Ferguson a week to fix the fire code violations at the complex. This was the same Northeast Dallas apartments where a woman had to drop her baby into the arms of a passerby to escape the flames that had engulfed her third-floor unit. The city wanted it shut down, having already filed a “common nuisance” complaint against it earlier in the year. Three people were injured in the fire and 24 units were destroyed. The cause will probably be a mystery, because the building was torn down immediately after being deemed structurally unsound.

Bring Your Umbrellas, Just In Case. Heavy storms that are going to cover East Texas may eke into Dallas, Denton, and Collin counties this afternoon. Other than that, you’re looking at a beautiful day: high of 74, low of 58, with a 30 percent chance of rain.