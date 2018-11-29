Leading Off (11/29/18)

It’ll Be at Least Friday Until Grand Jury Decides on Indicting Amber Guyger. The Dallas County grand jury didn’t reach a decision yesterday in the Botham Jean case. They don’t meet today, so they’ll reconvene tomorrow to continue discussion.

City Council Approves Cultural Plan. The Office of Cultural Affairs’ new $600,000 plan, which was approved unanimously, vows to champion equity and diversity in Dallas’s arts world throughout the next decade. “One of the strongest things is to look at diversity, equity, and inclusion, and to put our money where our mouth is and to support a broader scope of artists,” said Jennifer Scripps, director of the Office of Cultural Affairs.

Past Clinton Aide Wants to Run for Dallas Mayor. Harvard-educated attorney Regina Montoya announced yesterday that she will join the mayoral race.

Cryptocurrency CEO Arrested for Scamming Investors. Jared Rice Sr., CEO of AriseBank, was taken in by the FBI yesterday for running a cryptocurrency scam that swindled investors out of $4 million. Rice instead used that money for personal things like hotels, clothes, and his girlfriend. He faces up to 120 years in prison.

Dallas Ranks Poorly for Driving in Inclement Weather. The fact that Dallas ranks 178th out of the country’s 200 largest cities for overall driving as well as driving in snow and rain is really unsurprising.