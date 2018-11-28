Leading Off (11/28/18)

Novus Co-Founder Takes Plea Deal in $60 Million Hospice Fraud Case. Samuel Anderson is the seventh person to reach a plea agreement in the case against Novus, a large North Texas hospice provider that allegedly admitted patients who weren’t actually in need of hospice care and overmedicated some to rush their deaths. Here’s a story that will explain how healthcare fraud affects you.

Flu’s Back. And word is, symptoms are worse than last year. Now’s the time to get a flu shot if you haven’t already.

A Glimpse of Globe Life Field. The Rangers revealed a 3D model and rendering of their new retractable roof home, but looks like you’ll find more than enough shade via Twitter chatter, which deemed the stadium a replica of the Astros’ Minute Maid Park—minus the World Series banner.

New Exhibit in Town. I always meant to stop by Barney Smith’s Toilet Seat Art Museum back when I was a college student in San Antonio. Now I can just go to the new Truck Yard in The Colony.