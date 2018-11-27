Leading Off (11/27/18)

Dallas Vice Unit Back in Gear. A year ago, Chief U. Reneé Hall disbanded the vice unit because, she said, it had “serious issues.” Yesterday, the Council’s Public Safety & Criminal Justice Committee learned that the vice unit will be reformed this week with new vice cops. But details were scarce on exactly why the old unit was dissolved and how the new unit will operate differently than the old unit. So if you run a gambling den, you should continue to follow this story.

Cattanach-Meyer Recount Starts Today. The House District 108 (Park Cities, parts of East Dallas and downtown) race was a close one. Republican Morgan Meyer won reelection over Democrat Joanna Cattanach by just 440 of 78,000 votes cast. So Cattanach asked for a by-hand recount that will begin this morning and could take several days. One imagines Meyer popping his head into the recount room and shouting, “127! 410! 57!”

Jaime Resendez Running for Rickey Callahan’s Seat. When Callahan said last week that he wouldn’t run to keep his seat on the Dallas City Council, Resendez, a DISD trustee, saw an opportunity “that was too hard to pass up.” (I think he meant too good to pass up.) He announced yesterday that he’s running for the District 5 seat.

Grand Jury Hearing Testimony in Botham Jean Case. The jurors heard evidence yesterday and they’ll reconvene Wednesday to hear more. The jurors can vote to indict Amber Guyger on a manslaughter charge. They could also vote for murder or another charge in the shooting death of Jean.