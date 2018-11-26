Leading Off (11/26/18)

Cowboys Win Thanksgiving Game Against Washington. It was mostly boring, then really exciting, then it ended. Amari Cooper did great. I actually watched most of it. Meagan Trainor performed. I’m guessing at that spelling.

Woman Who Ended Up in Coma After Botched Nose Job in Mexico Dies. If you’ve been following the story of Laura Avila, it had a sad end over the weekend, according to a family member.

Mavericks Beat Celtics to Go to .500. 9 and 9. Mavs eighth seed question mark?

Cold Front Coming, Cold-Cold Front Coming. It is going to be back in the 30s, y’all. Please name the band AND song I am sort of referencing here.