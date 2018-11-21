Leading Off (11/21/18)

Up For Debate: Citizen Review Board’s Power Over Police Misconduct. Peter Simek wrote about reforming the police oversight board in September, the day activists ended up shutting down a city council meeting calling for change after the Botham Jean killing. Last week, T.C. Broadnax penned a memo summarizing the recommendations from community groups—giving the board a budget, the ability to subpoena officers, etc. Others think we should let the police chief handle the police. Catch up on the debate here.

Sewer Line Break Sends 151,000 Gallons of Wastewater into Carrollton Creek. Crews have already neutralized and deodorized the area and the officials say it shouldn’t impact drinking water.

Avoid Romaine. You’ve probably already heard by now that there’s yet another E. coli outbreak affecting Caesar Cardini’s preferred lettuce head, but I don’t want to be the one to not tell you, you know.

Avoid Running Over Stranded Travelers. State troopers are reminding Thanksgiving road warriors to slow down and get in the other lane to give cars on the side of the road some space—and they’re cracking down on jerks who don’t. This affects the Houston area in particular, but seems relevant for us North Texans after yesterday’s incident, in which a semi fatally swiped a tow truck driver and never even stopped.

Wanna Go Down a Dino Bone Rabbit Hole? You can read about this North Texas doc who really wants to keep his stolen Tyrannosaurus skull, and you can also read this related New Yorker story on the stolen dino bone trade, and you can also read this new book expanding on that New Yorker story about stolen dino bones.