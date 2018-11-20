Leading Off (11/20/18)

Huge Development Coming Near Mockingbird Station. A Chicago company has filed building permits that total $84 million for a mixed-used project called the Crossing. Let’s hope they don’t screw it up.

Mavs Lose to Grizzlies. From the Commercial Appeal: “Marc Gasol pounded the floor in jubilation as a crowd of 15,997 at FedexForum reached its noise apex. The Grizzlies had just forced a second Mavericks turnover in under 20 seconds late in the fourth quarter. Nevermind [sic] that Dallas entered on a four-game winning streak. This game was going the direction so many other Grizzlies games have gone this season. Memphis pounded the Mavericks into submission on Monday night, winning 98-88 and ascending to a tie for first place in the Western Conference standings.”

Dwaine Caraway Continues Thanksgiving Tradition. At the Gator Pit BBQ in Lancaster, Caraway gave out food, as he’s done for the past five years. This year, of course, things are a bit different. He awaits sentencing in February on a corruption conviction. When asked about that, he said, “The Lord has blessed me, and God has all of that in his hands. He and through the hands of the judge. So, we’ll deal with that at the proper time.” Going to prison seems like a strange blessing.