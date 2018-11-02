Leading Off (11/2/18)

Early Voting Wraps Up Today. You’ve done a great job so far. More than 4 million Texans had voted as of the close of business on Wednesday which puts this closer to a presidential election than a typical mid-term. They’re apparently younger and diverse. Don’t you want to be part of that crew?

Dallas ISD Won’t Close 22 Schools After All. It might be more like two. Administrators walked back their plan to trustees last night after public outrage. There are still six elementary schools that are in something of a purgatory because of their low enrollments.

Bodycam Shows Officer Shooting 21-Year-Old. Genevive Dawes was asleep along with her boyfriend inside a car that was suspected to be stolen. Police arrived and began shouting commands at them. Dawes woke up and reversed into one of their squad cars. She puts the car in drive then hits a fence, only to reverse back into the squad car. Ofc. Christopher Hess then opens fire, shooting 13 times. His partner, Ofc. Jason Kimpel, fired once. The officers, reports WFAA, had moved to a safe position away from the vehicle and were not in any danger. Dawes died at the scene. Hess was fired and has been charged with aggravated assault.

A Python Is Not A Smart Goodwill Donation. This big sucker wound up being found among all the other donations in Fort Worth this week. Officials think the python did not slither into the donations and was instead dropped off on purpose.

Enjoy the Weather Today and This Weekend. We’re living in the 60s and 70s through the weekend.