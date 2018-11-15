Leading Off (11/15/18)

Dallas Gymnast Accuses Larry Nassar of Sexual Abuse. Gymnast Kennedy Baker filed a lawsuit yesterday saying USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused her—partially to blame for her not making the Olympic team. She had moved to Dallas at age 11 to train in Coppell. “It’s important to change the whole culture to make sure this doesn’t happen again. If my story can help, then that’s why I want to come forward,” Baker said.

Eddie Bernice Johnson Wants to Champion Climate Change. She announced yesterday that she’s going to hold climate change hearings in early 2019 at the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee. “Our rapidly changing climate and the Trump administration’s efforts to take us in the wrong direction seriously jeopardize our future,” she said.

Democrat Joanna Cattanach Wants Recount in Race Against Rep. Morgan Meyer. Cattanach filed documents yesterday asking for a recount in her race against Morgan Meyer, the Republican incumbent for District 108. Cattanach lost by 440 votes, which was less than 1 percent of the votes. Military overseas ballots and provisional ballots weren’t included in election night results and are still being counted.

Cop Car Runs Red Light, Crashes Into Driver. A DPD officer ran a red light in Oak Cliff yesterday morning and hit another driver. The driver and the two officers in the squad car were taken to a hospital. No charges have been filed at the moment.