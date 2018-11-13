Leading Off (11/13/18)

Amazon Dogs Dallas. Though Amazon itself has not confirmed its decision, everyone is reporting that HQ2 will go to Queens and Crystal City. I think the Wall Street Journal had the story first, quoting “people familiar with the negotiations.” We’ll get official word later this morning. Councilman Philip Kingston last night on Twitter said his first thought when he saw the news was “Whew!” My take: F HQ2. We didn’t want it anyway. (Even though we really did.) Our own Will Maddox offered: “More like HQWho amirite Dallas?” Anyway, let’s hope the city’s reaction to this loss isn’t to build another arts district.

More DNA Testing in Darlie Routier Case. The Dallas DA’s office says that multiple items are being tested and that a hearing will be scheduled to review the results when they’re ready. Maybe a new Routier trial or something could distract us from the pain of having lost Amazon.

Dallas Streets to Continue to Suck. According to a briefing delivered yesterday to a City Council committee, we’re not spending nearly enough to repair our streets. We are set to spend $106.7 million in fiscal year 2019. Just to keep our streets from going to hell even more, we should be spending $269.4 million. Maybe that’s why we lost Amazon.

Man Steals $300,000 Ferrari With Keys Left in Ignition. On the 3500 block of Beverly Drive, a Highland Park resident left a white 2018 Ferrari GTC4Lusso T in the driveway with the keys in it. So a thief came along and exchanged his white 2007 Chevrolet Suburban for the Ferrari and drove off in it. (The Ferrari was later recovered in Fort Worth, which also didn’t get Amazon.)

It’s Cold. If you haven’t stepped outside yet, bundle up! We’re under a freeze warning till 9 a.m.