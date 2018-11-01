Leading Off (11/1/18)

Kristopher Love Sentenced to Death. The hit man who killed Uptown dentist Kendra Hatcher in 2015 is the first Dallas County killer to get death row since 2013. The jurors decided that his punishment should be lethal injection.

Dallas County’s Early Voting Nears Turnout of 2016 Presidential Election. We already know early voting turnout has been high. As of the ninth day of early voting, 400,765 Dallas County residents had voted, just shy of the 401,022 ballots that marked the same time period for the 2016 presidential election. Dallas is the closest county in North Texas to matching 2016 numbers. If you haven’t voted already, do it!

Arlington Declares Emergency for Possible Flooding. Prestonwood Lake Dam has experienced significant erosion, which caused Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams to issue a proclamation that the dam may soon fail. Damage to homes is unlikely, but roadways could flood.