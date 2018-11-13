Politics & Government
I Have a Very Important Question Regarding WRR-FM, the City-Owned Station That Broadcasts City Council Meetings
It's very important.
By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner November 13, 2018 3:32 pm
My question is so important, you will have to click through to see the second part of it.
OK, are you ready?
Here we go.
[clears throat theatrically]
Given that the meetings of our democratically elected city government do not draw many listeners when they are broadcast on WRR-FM, do you guys think it’s time …
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
… to cancel council?
