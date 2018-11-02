Dallas County Is Not Very Healthy

Over on our healthcare site, D CEO Healthcare Daily, reporter Will Maddox brings in a real bummer of a news story: Dallas County is home to the most uninsured big city in the country (that’s Dallas), and has worse health outcomes than three of the state’s five largest counties. Bexar, home to San Antonio, is way down at 115, and Dallas edges Harris by a mere one spot.

You can read Will’s full story right here, which includes information about our bad physicians to residents ratios, but I’ll highlight a few things in easy to process bullet points.