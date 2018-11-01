D Gives, Our Annual Nonprofit Fundraising Initiative, Is Now Live

Today, we’re excited to announce the launch of the second year of D Gives, our three-week philanthropy initiative to raise money for dozens of charities throughout Dallas-Fort Worth. Like last year, we’ve paired with real estate company Allie Beth Allman, which tapped its Realtors to help narrow down our list of nonprofits. Twenty-eight came from Allie Beth’s agents; the rest were applicants or chosen by D Magazine.

How it works: We verified the 501(c)(3) status of each of the 60-plus participating nonprofits. The money must also go directly to a local entity, or the local chapter of a national nonprofit—like Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, Meals on Wheels Texas, or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Like our first year, there is a huge variety of charities here—medical research and homeless advocacy and youth programs and women’s shelters, to name a few—that can do terrific things with your generosity.

This year, you’ll be able to better track the money D Gives has raised for these nonprofits. We’re teaming with CrowdRise, an affiliate of GoFundMe, that will process the donations and publicly display the total amount the community has provided. The initiative begins today (Nov. 1) and lasts through Nov. 21. Below you’ll find all 64 of the participating nonprofits. You can start donating right here, right now.