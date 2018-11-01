Charity
D Gives, Our Annual Nonprofit Fundraising Initiative, Is Now Live
There are nonprofits for medical research, homeless advocacy, youth programs, and women’s shelters. All you have to do is give.
Today, we’re excited to announce the launch of the second year of D Gives, our three-week philanthropy initiative to raise money for dozens of charities throughout Dallas-Fort Worth. Like last year, we’ve paired with real estate company Allie Beth Allman, which tapped its Realtors to help narrow down our list of nonprofits. Twenty-eight came from Allie Beth’s agents; the rest were applicants or chosen by D Magazine.
How it works: We verified the 501(c)(3) status of each of the 60-plus participating nonprofits. The money must also go directly to a local entity, or the local chapter of a national nonprofit—like Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, Meals on Wheels Texas, or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Like our first year, there is a huge variety of charities here—medical research and homeless advocacy and youth programs and women’s shelters, to name a few—that can do terrific things with your generosity.
This year, you’ll be able to better track the money D Gives has raised for these nonprofits. We’re teaming with CrowdRise, an affiliate of GoFundMe, that will process the donations and publicly display the total amount the community has provided. The initiative begins today (Nov. 1) and lasts through Nov. 21. Below you’ll find all 64 of the participating nonprofits. You can start donating right here, right now.
- 1 Million 4 Anna Foundation
- Austin Street Center
- Better Block Foundation
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star
- Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research at Texas Tech University
- Cafe Momentum
- Catch Up & Read
- Center for BrainHealth at UT Dallas
- Children’s Medical Center Dallas
- Clayton Dabney for Kids with Cancer
- Commit! Partnership
- Council for Life
- Dallas Afterschool
- Dallas Black Dance Theatre
- Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center
- Dallas Women’s Foundation
- Dec My Room
- Deep Ellum Foundation
- Dwell with Dignity
- Elizabeth Toon Charities
- Emily’s Place Inc.
- For Love & Art
- Friends of the Katy Trail
- Friendship Circle of Dallas Inc.
- Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support
- GRACE: Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange
- Meals on Wheels–Texas
- Highland Park United Methodist Church on the Square
- Incarnation House
- JDRF Greater Dallas Chapter
- Jonathan’s Place
- Kidney Texas Inc.
- Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
- Living for Zachary
- Miles of Freedom
- Momentous Institute
- Mosaic
- Mosaic Family Services
- My Possibilities
- National Autism Association of North Texas
- New Friends New Life
- Nexus
- North Texas Food Bank
- Notre Dame School of Dallas
- Operation Kindness
- Orphan Outreach
- Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas
- ROD Ministries: Restoration Outreach of Dallas
- M. Wright Foundation
- Scholarshot
- COTA for Sebastian G
- SPCA of Texas
- Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas
- Texas Campaign for the Environment Fund
- Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
- Texas Trees Foundation
- The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center
- The Conservancy
- The Family Place
- Unlocking Doors
- UT Southwestern Circle of Friends
- Vogel Alcove
- Voice of Hope Ministries
- West Dallas Community School
