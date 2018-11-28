Attention: D Magazine Is Looking For Interns

You know what Friday is? Friday is a deadline for interns to apply to participate in our spring program, which runs from January 23 through May 8. This is the time for college aged kids interested in journalism to come see how we put a magazine together—and a website, and make money to pay for it, and create events that showcase our journalism and connect with readers. There are a lot of opportunities, all of which you can see here.

You’ll work between 12 hours and 24 hours a week and the internship is eligible for college credit. It is, unfortunately, unpaid. There is all the Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters coffee that you can drink, and you’ll stuff your head with knowledge. Write for the web and the print magazine. Fact check award-winning features. Help plan and throw events and panel discussions. Participate in riveting editorial meetings.

Interested? Find more information right here. If you have specific questions, shoot an email to [email protected]