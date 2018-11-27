A Peek At the New KAWS Sculpture Coming to The Modern

The artist posted about a new sculpture called Clean Slate on Instagram, as he puts the finishing touches on the bronze work commissioned by The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth before it is installed and added to the permanent collection. (Here is another in-progress shot.) Clean Slate will officially be unveiled on December 9.

The Modern’s relationship with KAWS goes back to 2011, when it put on an exhibition of the former graffiti artist’s work as part of its FOCUS series. In 2016, the museum went bigger, with the Where the End Starts retrospective. It’s exciting. KAWS, if you are reading this, please bless me with one (1) pair of your Air Jordan IVs. Black or grey, doesn’t matter. Size 10.5, but I can probably get by with a 10. Thank you, KAWS.