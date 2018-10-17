Zeus McClurkin Makes Incredible Trick Shots From the Roof of the Perot

I know I already posted about Zeus McClurkin, and it’s not just because he has a cool name or is from Columbus, Ohio. I mean, just watch these trick shots from the roof of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. Cindy Hua, one of the “Brainiac” science educators at the Perot, helps explain the science behind the Magnus Effect, and then Zeus effects his magic. Zeus and the rest of the Harlem Globetrotters will play at the Dr Pepper Arena on Friday, November 23, and at the AAC on Saturday, November 24. Find details here.