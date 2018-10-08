View Issue Subscribe

Nature & Environment

Yet Another Thing We’ve Screwed Up in the Trinity Forest

We're not very good at this, are we?

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner October 8, 2018 9:50 am

Over the weekend, master naturalist and Trinity Forest frequenter Ben Sandifer posted this on Twitter. This Trinity Forest Trail bridge was built just six years ago, and it’s already falling apart.


Comments

  • I see rough formed piers. I don’t see “falling apart.”

    Dear “journalists” — naturalists are not proper sources for engineering opinions.

    • dallasmay

      Right. It does look like there is a lot of soil erosion, though.

    • Phelps, Ben Sandifer has been hiking through there since that bridge was built. He would notice any change over time in the piers.

      • Well, by all means, let’s give him an engineering license then.

        • Please, I don’t mean this to sound combative. But if you’ll reveal your identity and your credentials, then I’ll take your opinion over Ben’s.

          • Are you sure you know how this sourcing thing works? Don’t take my opinion. Don’t take his opinion.