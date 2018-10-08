Yet Another Thing We’ve Screwed Up in the Trinity Forest

Over the weekend, master naturalist and Trinity Forest frequenter Ben Sandifer posted this on Twitter. This Trinity Forest Trail bridge was built just six years ago, and it’s already falling apart.

Shoddy construction and poor engineering are evident in the rapidly falling apart Trinity Forest Trail bridge piers and foundation near the Audubon Center. Enjoy it while you can! pic.twitter.com/17Iqrcdh2S — Ben Sandifer (@Ben_Sandifer) October 6, 2018



