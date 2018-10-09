Today Is Your last Chance To Register To Vote

If you’re a sucker for a last-minute ending, then maybe you’ve been procrastinating hard on the issue of your own voter registration this year. I’m here to say that it’s time to put that aside and go ahead and take care of step one in fulfilling your civic duty. Register right this minute. THIS IS YOUR LAST CHANCE.

Texas does not allow online registration, so you’ll need to fill out an application and send it in. As long as it’s postmarked today, you’re all set. I believe in you. We believe in you.

And if you don’t want to take my advice, just ask Taylor Swift.