Law

The SMU Law Professors Who Signed the Kavanaugh Letter

The vote tomorrow should be interesting.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner October 4, 2018 9:59 am

Today the New York Times published a letter signed by 1,000 law professors (and counting) arguing that Judge Brett Kavanaugh doesn’t belong on the Supreme Court. Put aside his behavior in high school and college, the professors say. His behavior at his confirmation hearing tells you all you need to know. The letter reads, in part:

Judge Kavanaugh exhibited a lack of commitment to judicious inquiry. Instead of being open to the necessary search for accuracy, Judge Kavanaugh was repeatedly aggressive with questioners. Even in his prepared remarks, Judge Kavanaugh described the hearing as partisan, referring to it as “a calculated and orchestrated political hit,” rather than acknowledging the need for the Senate, faced with new information, to try to understand what had transpired. Instead of trying to sort out with reason and care the allegations that were raised, Judge Kavanaugh responded in an intemperate, inflammatory and partial manner, as he interrupted and, at times, was discourteous to senators. …

We have differing views about the other qualifications of Judge Kavanaugh. But we are united, as professors of law and scholars of judicial institutions, in believing that he did not display the impartiality and judicial temperament requisite to sit on the highest court of our land.

Below are the SMU Dedman School of Law professors who have, to this point, co-signed the letter. Depending on which America you live in, they are either brave patriots or part of the vicious pack of obstructionists that is trying to destroy the character of a good man.

Gregory Crespi
Julie P. Forrester (former Associate Provost)
Grant M. Hayden
John S. Lowe
Pamela R. Metzger
Paul Rogers (former Dean)
Mary Spector
Diane M. Sumoski
Joshua C. Tate
Elizabeth Thornburg
Jenia I. Turner

Comments

  • JamieT

    Recently retired University of Wisconsin Law School professor Ann Althouse eviscerates the specious reasoning advanced by these individuals:

    https://althouse.blogspot.com/2018/10/the-intemperance-of-law-professors.html

    “He was confronted with devastating allegations that were vague and uncorroborated. He knows his own life, yet he was supposed to be committed to ‘judicious inquiry’ about it?! He was supposed to be ‘open’?! He was supposed to act as though he were absorbing the facts for the first time, like a judge deciding a case? Who wrote this letter? Why did so many law professors sign this text?”

    “He was under a vicious attack, and he knew it was unfair and cruel — unless he was lying. If he was lying, then that’s why he shouldn’t be on the Court. But this ‘judicial temperament’ idea is designed to work even if he was telling the truth.

    So we need to read this letter in light of the professors’ intent. Imagine an innocent Kavanaugh, under an outrageous attack and subjected to a horrendous ordeal. He expresses indignation and challenges his accusers. But he was supposed to remain calm and be deferential to the Senators, and because he didn’t — and for no other reason — he doesn’t belong on the Court. Who believes that?!”

    Unfortunately, for reasons given in a previous recent comment of mine, alternate employment on a landscaping crew is probably unavailable to these individuals, so SMU law students are apparently still stuck with them.

    • Kyle Reese

      Yes, he is supposed to remain calm. It’s his job. And he did that for the first part until I’m sure someone let him know that el presidente was unhappy that el presidente’s temperament was not being reflected in his tee-vee box and that he wanted a fiery, passionate defense of el presidente’s choice. How dense do you have to be to think that this is not all political theater? We want functioning institutions, not a government reality teevee show. What’s the x-factor here Jamie? Idiot dairy farmer.

    • Ed Huff

      I like a man who is passionate about basic human rights and decency.

  • Ed Huff

    The Democrat commandeered Senate hearing was a typical Stalinist show trial. The law professors would have more credibility with me if they would take a huge cut in their salary to insure greater access to law school. Failing any example of good will I am prepared to dismiss their narrow biased opinion. ( translation: go die on that hill professor)

    • disqus_qx3X6S5SC7

      They didn’t “commandeer” anything. The entire sham of a hearing was orchestrated by gutless Republicans who were too cowardly to question Dr. Ford themselves. Instead, they chose a female sex-crimes prosecutor to examine her, and then all but dismissed Mitchell from questioning Kavanaugh, leaving the floor open for the blatant hypocritical rantings of Lindsey Graham and his ilk. It was an embarrassment. So the professors in question have no credibility with you because law school is expensive? What a ridiculously stupid display of rationale.

      …and get real. Never mind the sexual assault allegations. The man absolutely perjured himself with respect to the 2003 Manuel Miranda stolen email scandal. His behavior was pathetic and unbecoming.