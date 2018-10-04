The SMU Law Professors Who Signed the Kavanaugh Letter

Today the New York Times published a letter signed by 1,000 law professors (and counting) arguing that Judge Brett Kavanaugh doesn’t belong on the Supreme Court. Put aside his behavior in high school and college, the professors say. His behavior at his confirmation hearing tells you all you need to know. The letter reads, in part:

Judge Kavanaugh exhibited a lack of commitment to judicious inquiry. Instead of being open to the necessary search for accuracy, Judge Kavanaugh was repeatedly aggressive with questioners. Even in his prepared remarks, Judge Kavanaugh described the hearing as partisan, referring to it as “a calculated and orchestrated political hit,” rather than acknowledging the need for the Senate, faced with new information, to try to understand what had transpired. Instead of trying to sort out with reason and care the allegations that were raised, Judge Kavanaugh responded in an intemperate, inflammatory and partial manner, as he interrupted and, at times, was discourteous to senators. … We have differing views about the other qualifications of Judge Kavanaugh. But we are united, as professors of law and scholars of judicial institutions, in believing that he did not display the impartiality and judicial temperament requisite to sit on the highest court of our land.

Below are the SMU Dedman School of Law professors who have, to this point, co-signed the letter. Depending on which America you live in, they are either brave patriots or part of the vicious pack of obstructionists that is trying to destroy the character of a good man.

Gregory Crespi

Julie P. Forrester (former Associate Provost)

Grant M. Hayden

John S. Lowe

Pamela R. Metzger

Paul Rogers (former Dean)

Mary Spector

Diane M. Sumoski

Joshua C. Tate

Elizabeth Thornburg

Jenia I. Turner