Sen. Don Huffines Stokes Fears of Voting by Non-Citizens

State Sen. Don Huffines today called for an emergency hearing on voting by non-citizens. In doing so, he refers to “troubling allegations of illegal voting by non-citizens” and says, “The scale of this problem could be massive. Grassroots leaders claim that more than 4 million registered voters’ identifications cannot be verified by the Department of Public Safety’s records … .” Huffines suggests that the hearing be held in Dallas, which he calls “ground-zero for many of the state’s election security related issues.” Read Huffines’ letter.

Here’s an alternate look, from the Texas Tribune last year, at this possibly massive problem: “This year, Republicans in the legislature are pushing another voter ID law, although no agency has been able to identify widespread voter fraud — the Abbott investigation only yielded 38 cases of illegal voting out of more than 20 million votes.”

In related news, I, Tim Rogers, hereby call for an emergency hearing on Sasquatch, about whom I’ve heard troubling allegations. The problem with him could be massive.