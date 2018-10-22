State Fair of Texas
Scenes From the Final Weekend of the State Fair of Texas
Jason Janik, as he's done for the fair's entirety, returned to Fair Park on a crowded, sun-drenched closing weekend.
By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner October 22, 2018 1:13 pm
The Midway is closed. The State Fair of Texas wrapped up this weekend with two days of sun and record crowds. Photographer Jason Janik has been shooting the fair each day for FrontBurner, and he went back and caught a few final scenes. To relive our coverage, head here.
Comments