Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Religion

Robert Jeffress on the (Apparent) Khashoggi Murder

Let's parse this, shall we?

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner October 16, 2018 2:01 pm

First Baptist, one of D Magazine’s downtown Dallas neighbors, just released a statement from pastor Robert Jeffress about the (apparent) murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whose corpse may have been cut up with bone saws. Here you go:

Dr. Robert Jeffress, the pastor of the 13,000-member First Baptist Church of Dallas, issues the following statement in response to reports of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi:

“Christians cannot proclaim the sanctity of life without strongly condemning the apparent torture and murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Bible and bone saws don’t mix.”

It’s a catchy, alliterative statement. But is it true? Can the Bible and bone saws mix? This reporter would suggest they can.

Let’s say someone has contracted a flesh-eating bacteria through an open wound in one’s foot. What if the only way to save this patient is to amputate the leg? Presumably there is a laser that could be used to do the job. Alternately, an axe could be used. A skilled physician might also be able to save the patient by removing the leg with a chainsaw that had, of course, been first sterilized. Similarly, the patient’s leg could be fed into a wood chipper, until the diseased portion had been shredded, thereby saving the patient’s life. But this reporter, admittedly without any medical training, would surmise that such a procedure would be gross.

Which brings us back to the Bible and what sort of surgical instruments it may or may not properly mix with. And, yeah, a bone saw might work, in the right circumstances.

As for Jeffress and his press release, it’s a catchy bit of nonsense that has the pastor, once again, doing whatever he can to shine a national spotlight on himself. And that, dear friends, feels like a move that doesn’t mix with the Bible. Or at least not with Jesus. (Apologies if that sounds a bit judgy.)

Comments

  • MattL1

    It says a lot about Jeffress that I’m genuinely surprised that he’s anti-murder.