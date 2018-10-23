Sports
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel to Look at Jordan Edwards Shooting Tonight
The 15-year-old Mesquite High School football player had dreams of playing in college.
By Kathy Wise Published in FrontBurner October 23, 2018 9:46 am
In a press release for the season opener of Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, which airs tonight at 9 p.m., HBO says they have exclusive police dash-camera and body-camera footage, as well as crime scene photos, that they have used to re-create the night 15-year-old Jordan Edwards was tragically shot and killed by Roy Oliver, a Balch Springs police officer. You can watch the preview below.
