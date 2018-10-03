Pride of Little Elm, Weston McKennie, Scores His First Goal — In Champions League

FC Dallas’ academy is legit. A couple of years ago, FCD’s U-18 team and U-16 squad’s won national titles, the U-14 team finished with an undefeated 25-0-2 record, and the FC Dallas girls’ academy team went undefeated in the regular season. Sheesh. It has produced two players on the current USMNT team. One is Kellyn Acosta, who starred for FCD’s senior team until his trade to Colorado a couple months ago.

The other is Weston McKennie, who grew up in Little Elm, went through the academy, and then signed with Bundesliga side Schalke in 2016. He’s only 20 and just scored his first club goal (he’s already opened his account with the USMNT). It just so happened to come in a Champions League match, in the 87th minute, to help his club advance.

20-year-old American Weston McKennie scores the late winner in UEFA Champions League for Schalke at Lokomotiv Moscow. His first competitive goal at club level. pic.twitter.com/BH0snF40YX — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) October 3, 2018





