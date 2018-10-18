Sports & Leisure
Overreaction to Last Night’s Mavericks Loss
Let's go to the tape.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner October 18, 2018 8:55 am
The Mavs lost to the Suns 100-121. Here is my assessment: yesterday I predicted the Mavs would win 47.5 games this season. I’d like to revise that. I now think they will go winless this season. As for Luka Doncic, though, he belongs in the NBA Hall of Fame. Proof:
Luka gets fancy with it! 👀#MFFL pic.twitter.com/YQeIPG1pJo
— NBA TV (@NBATV) October 18, 2018
