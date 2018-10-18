View Issue Subscribe

Overreaction to Last Night’s Mavericks Loss

Let's go to the tape.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner October 18, 2018 8:55 am

The Mavs lost to the Suns 100-121. Here is my assessment: yesterday I predicted the Mavs would win 47.5 games this season. I’d like to revise that. I now think they will go winless this season. As for Luka Doncic, though, he belongs in the NBA Hall of Fame. Proof:

