Leading Off (10/9/18)

Today Is the Last Day to Register to Vote. If you want your voice heard on November 6, and if you’re not already registered, then please get to it.

More Weather Today. And some of it could be severe. Stay safe.

Man Killed in Building Collapse. Six workers were sheltering from the rain yesterday in a three-story, under-construction townhome when it collapsed. One man did not survive. Raul Cabrera was 35 and had two children, and his wife is pregnant.

Looks Like Scooters Are Here to Stay. At yesterday’s Mobility Solutions, Infrastructure and Sustainability Committee meeting, council members endorsed a proposal to extend the scooter experiment until June 2019. And Razer says it’s bringing another 1,000 of things to town. The full Council still needs to vote on the proposal.