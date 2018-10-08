Leading Off (10/8/18)

Cowboys Lose. I didn’t watch. Was it as boring as a 19-16 final score — albeit in overtime — makes it sound? Anyway, with the loss to the Houston Texans, the Cowboys are now 2-3 on the season and Jason Garrett should have been fired like yesterday.

Mavs Fire Danny Bollinger. That is according to multiple sources, who say the team fired the longtime photographer and friend of owner Mark Cuban Friday, not long after the Morning News reported that five women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against him.

FC Dallas Wins. Maxi Urruti picked up two assists in a 2-0 win over Orlando City that strengthened FCD’s hold on first place in the Western Conference with the playoffs looming. Will this be their year to bring home the MLS Cup?

This Jordan Edwards Story Is Worth Your Time. Spend a few minutes with it, if only to remember Jordan.

Remember! Tomorrow Is the Deadline to Register to Vote. At least it is for the November election. So get on it. Also, I’m super excited the election is almost here because I won’t have to confirm I’m voting every single day via phone or email or in person.