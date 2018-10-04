Leading Off (10/4/18)

Man Posing as Teen at Hillcrest High Gets Three Felony Charges. 25-year-old Sidney Gilstrap-Portley, who posed as a Hurricane Harvey evacuee and pretended to be a high school athlete so he could play basketball at Hillcrest, was indicted on three counts of tampering with a government record.

Track Bond Project Money on New City Website. As Shawn wrote yesterday, city officials launched dallasbond.com so people can more easily track $1.05 billion in bond projects. “It’s our public face for the bond program, and it provides accountability and transparency,” Ken Hoag, project manager, said.

Student Killed in Mesquite ISD Bus Accident. A school bus with 42 students on board fell into a ditch and caught on fire yesterday afternoon. One student died and three were hospitalized.

Casita Triste Artist Wants to Run for City Council. I wrote about Oak Cliff artist Giovanni Valderas earlier this year. He has created numerous sad house piñatas to call attention to the city’s affordable housing problem. Now he wants to run for City Council, specifically District 1 after Scott Griggs leaves next year. He’ll officially file in December.