Leading Off (10/31/18)

Convicted Murderer Kristopher Love Tries to Leave Courtroom. The man convicted of fatally shooting dentist Kendra Hatcher in a murder-for-hire plot jumped up, kicked furniture, and tried to walk out as his sister testified during the sentencing phase. It caused a moment of mayhem in the courtroom as deputies ushered him into a holding cell and the crowd in the courtroom stood up. He had remained relatively emotionless throughout the trial until that moment.

Four Men Charged with Capital Murder in Botched Robbery. They were allegedly on a crime spree, robbing people at gunpoint for their wallets and phones, and may have been targeting Hispanics.

Toyota and Pizza Hut Announce Pizza-Making Pickup Collab. The companies have worked together to create a prototype of a Tundra that can bake and package a pizza (thanks, robot arms) while en route to its destination.

PSA: Don’t Let Your Kid Eat Glow Sticks. A message from Parkland. If your little one does bite into a glow stick, they recommend washing their mouth out for 15 minutes, which sounds like a crazy long amount of time to make a kid tweaking out on sugar do anything.

Rain Might Ruin Halloween. Except for those dressed as the Morton Salt Girl or Mary Poppins or Tim Curry as Pennywise taking a smoke break on the set of It. Since 1898, only six percent of Dallas Halloweens have been over-an-inch soakers.