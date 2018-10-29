Leading Off (10/29/18)

Congregation Shearith Israel Holds Service to Remember Those Who Died at Pittsburgh Synagogue. It was a standing-room only crowd on Sunday evening as people came together to support the Jewish community. Will it shock you to learn that anti-semitism is on the rise in the United States? As the father of a Jewish kid, I’m only comforted that we have really been lax and he doesn’t go to synagogue often. Listen, I’m not reading the comments.

Hennything Fest Ends In Panic After Someone Shouts ‘Gun!’ The festival for fans of Hennessy cognac ended early Saturday, in a panic, after a fight between two men led to rumors of gunfire and people rushing the exits at the site in front of City Hall. I have tons of questions that will likely never get answered satisfactorily.

Woman Walking On I-30 In Fort Worth Hit By Three Cars and Killed. Her name has not been released. She was walking in the eastbound lane of I-30 around 3 a.m. Sunday morning when the first car hit her.

FC Dallas Starts Playoffs Wednesday Night Against Portland. That’s the good news. I guess. Three straight losses took the team from first to fourth.