Leading Off (10/26/18)

Prosecutors Get a Conviction for the Shooter in Bizarre Murder-For-Hire Case. Kendra Hatcher was shot dead in an Uptown garage in 2015. Brenda Delgado, the ex-girlfriend of the man Hatcher was dating, was suspected of arranging a hit that was supposed to be disguised as a robbery gone bad. Kristopher Love was the man who fatally shot Hatcher in the head. It took three hours for a jury to convict him Thursday afternoon; he faces the death penalty. Delgado fled to Mexico after the killing and is awaiting a trial date. The getaway driver, Crystal Cortes, pleaded out to a lesser charge and told detectives the story. She’ll face 35 years.

Man Who Killed Toddler Son in Front of Neighbors Is Indicted. Police say Blair Ness began beating 16-month-old Austin Ness in his Lewisville apartment and then took him outside, slammed him on the sidewalk, and stabbed him repeatedly. He faces life in prison without parole. I don’t really want to type anymore about this, so here you go.

Early Voting Turnout Stalled a Bit, But It’s Still Strong. A disclaimer: that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go today if you haven’t. We didn’t write an update yesterday like we did the first two days because of long planning meetings you probably don’t care to hear about, but day three still logged above 40,000 voters—down from the well-over 50,000 on days one and two, but Dallas County is still looking like Deshaun Watson against the Miami Dolphins secondary when you compare them to the last mid-term in 2014.

Prepare for Fog Tomorrow. It’s near Halloween, too. So maybe expect this sort of thing on your morning commutes, according to The Dallas Morning News.